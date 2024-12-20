Editor's Picks: Taylor Hicks in concert, Christmas candlelight services, live nativity and more

It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and if you’re not too busy finishing off your Christmas shopping, there still are several Christmas events happening around town.

Tonight — Friday, Dec. 20, — Hoover native Taylor Hicks is scheduled to be in concert at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, performing the music of Rod Stewart and Christmas classics. Tickets are selling at Ticketmaster from $34.50 to $42.50. As of Friday morning, there were still 60 tickets left.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Hoover Public Library is having an event called Jolabokaflod: The Yule Book Flood. Inspired by an Icelandic tradition of “the Christmas book flood,” in which friends and families exchange books as gifts on Christmas Eve to then read through the night, the library is having a day of cozy bookish activities. Cozy reading spots will be available all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Library Plaza, with a hot chocolate bar set up as long as supplies last. Bookish crafts also will be available all day on the Plaza and in the Kids Zone. From 1 to 3 p.m., there’s a “Drop Everything and Read” time in the Kids Program Room. And two movies are showing in the Hoover Library Theatre: “The Polar Express at 11 a.m. and “Little Women” at 2 p.m.

If you like looking at Christmas lights, I recommend taking a drive through The Preserve, which has a beautiful display of lights throughout the community each year.

If you’ve got a ton of gift wrapping to do and could use some help, the youth group at The Church at Ross Bridge is having a gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 21, to raise money for a mission trip to Ecuador. The youth will wrap presents for whatever donation you want to give between 8:30 a.m. and noon. The church is at 2101 Grand Ave.

Shades Crest Baptist Church is having a live nativity in the front church parking lot at 452 Park Ave. at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Church of the Highlands, which has campuses in Greystone and Riverchase, is having Christmas programs Saturday (Dec. 21), Sunday (Dec. 22) and Tuesday (Dec. 24). Go here to make a reservation for particular times.

The Station Church at 6270 Park South Drive is having candlelight Christmas services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 13-19:

Relatives of two former Hoover High School football players this week filed a $30 million lawsuit against the Hoover Board of Education, superintendent, Hoover High athletic director and two former Hoover football coaches accused of abusing two players during football practice in August.

The city of Hoover and Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, are inviting the public to a menorah lighting and family fair at the Hoover Public Library on Dec. 26 to celebrate Hannukah.

The annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team, in conjunction with Under the Lights, has been selected to honor the top performers from the season. Spain Park junior quarterback Brock Bradley had an outstanding season to earn Player of the Year honors, while Hoover coach Chip English was named Coach of the Year. See the complete all-star roster.

The “Light the World Giving Machine,” sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be set up in the Galleria near Macy’s from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, allowing people to purchase essential items for people in need by giving to various nonprofit organizations.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night welcomed Blake Miller as the city’s new chief operations officer. Miller on Jan. 1 will replace Jehad Al-Dakka, who is retiring after about 3½ years in that role and a total of about 22 years with the city.

Get to know Will Mason, the owner of Mason Music, a music education center and supply store which has locations in Bluff Park and Greystone.