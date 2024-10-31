Editor's Picks: Moss Rock Festival, Corvette Car Show, Veterans Tribute

The weekend has arrived, and there are numerous events happening around town. Here’s a few we’d like to highlight:

SATURDAY, NOV. 2:

The Market at Brock’s Gap, Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., 8 a.m.-noon. If you’ve never been, it’s a small farmers market and craft market,

Corvette car show by MOB Inc car club, 40 Inverness Center Parkway, 9 a.m.-noon. Corvette owners from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee are expected to participate in this event, and there should be food trucks and refreshments. Read more about it.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOV. 2-3:

Moss Rock Festival, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This festival celebrates art, nature, design and “smart living” and will include more than 100 juried artists who repurpose found objects into their work or highlight nature in some way. There also will be food trucks, live entertainment, interactive art projects for kids, and organizations connected to nature and sustainable living. Read more about it here.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3:

Veterans Tribute Ceremony, Alabama Veterans Memorial Park (Liberty Parkway exit off Interstate 459), 1:30 p.m. Will include the Brock’s Gap Intermediate School choir and students from Greystone Elementary handing out homemade thank you cards from students in Hoover City Schools to veterans.

Out of the Darkness Walk, Veterans Park, registration at 1 p.m.; walk at 2:30 p.m. This walk is organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of people lost to suicide and in support of their surviving loved ones, as well as suicide prevention efforts.

Iris Blossoms Charity Gala, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 4-8 p.m. This event raises money to support women and children who have hair loss due to alopecia, cancer and other conditions or diseases. It will include a fashion show by some of those women and children. Find out more here.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 25-31:

The city of Hoover dedicated a new canoe launch along the Cahaba River, and residents near the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 held a meeting to discuss Ebsco Industries’ plans for a mixed-use development on 33 undeveloped acres.

Bluff Park Elementary School celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the Hoover Belles service organization started taking applications for a new class of girls.

In sports, the Hoover Bucs football team captured a big rivalry win over the Vestavia Hills Rebels, and the Spain Park Jags captured a victory over Chilton County. The Jags on Friday night square off against Gardendale.

And Hoover High’s volleyball team made it in the Final Four in the state playoffs this year but was defeated by McGill-Toolen in the semifinals.