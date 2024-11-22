Editor's Picks: Market Noel, Handel's 'Messiah,' Christmas trees and more

It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving, which means Christmas season is already peeking through the turkey and gravy.

There are several holiday-themed activities happening this weekend in Hoover.

First is Market Noel, a holiday shopping event being put on by the Junior League of Birmingham at the Finley Center. The first day of general admission shopping was Thursday, but the market continues Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Santa Claus is coming to town as well. There is a “Milk and Cookies with Santa” time from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and “Brunch with the Buy Guy” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Read more about Market Noel here.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Alabama Civic Chorale is putting on its annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” at Riverchase United Methodist Church with 100 singers. The 77th anniversary performance is at 3 p.m. and is free. Check out more information here.

Also on Sunday, Scouts BSA Troop 21 is expecting its first delivery of Christmas trees from North Carolina in the parking lot at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Though sales won’t officially begin until 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, the troop traditionally has sold some on delivery day, so you might be able to snag one Sunday if you’re chomping at the bit to get that Christmas tree up. The Frazier fir trees come from Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in western North Carolina, the same farm chosen this year to provide the tree at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Also this weekend, you can catch some youth flag football action at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which is hosting the National Southeast Youth Flag Football Championship Tournament Saturday and Sunday. The tournament is for 6U to 14U teams. Concession stands will be open.

And don’t forget, Hoover and Spain Park’s football teams are in the third round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs tonight (Friday night). Both teams are hitting the road. Hoover travels to Central-Phenix City for the Class 7A semifinals, and Spain Park goes to Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals. Read more about that here.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 15-21:

The developers of Tattersall Park have amended their plan for an undeveloped 33-acre tract, now planning to convert 30 to 36 of about 300 planned apartments into condos for sale. Read about the amended plan here.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night voted 6-0 to pay a $236,000 bill from the company that did a forensic audit on the city’s finances that revealed numerous problems in the Finance Department. This came after the bill was held up two weeks prior because some residents wanted a town hall meeting to ask the audit firm questions. See the resolution of the matter here.

Some state legislators say they are working to amend state law to allow the city of Hoover and other municipalities and county governments to reduce their local sales tax on groceries without having to meet certain requirements put in place last year.

Read about Chengdu Cuisine, a new Chinese restaurant that has opened in the former Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant location on U.S. 31 in Hoover.