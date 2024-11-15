Editor's Picks: Football playoff games, sports galore, comedy & theater

It looks like a heavy sports weekend in Hoover, but there also are activities at the Hoover Public Library, a play at Spain Park High School and a chance to catch some laughs at the Stardome Comedy Club. Here’s a quick roundup of some options:

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The Hoover Bucs football team takes on the Opelika Bulldogs in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A playoffs. That game is at 7 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tickets: $12

Across town, the Spain Park Jags are taking on the Russell County Warriors at Jaguar Stadium, also at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park boys basketball teams travel to Prattville Saturday. Ninth graders play at 4:30 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5:45 p.m. and varsity boys at 7 p.m.

The Hoover girls varsity basketball team will be in Chelsea for the Bulldog Classic at 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

Spain Park’s wrestling team will be split Saturday. The junior varsity is headed to a tournament in Mountain Brook, while the varsity is going to a duals tournament in Moody.

HOOVER SOCCER INVITATIONAL

The Hoover Soccer Club has more than 200 boys and girls youth soccer teams from six Southeastern states scheduled to come to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this Friday-Sunday for a tournament.

SOFTBALL

The Birmingham Thunderbolts 5 Star Fall Exposure softball tournament for youth teams will be playing some of its games at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Saturday and Sunday. Other games will be in Calera and Alabaster.

CHEERLEADING

The Worldwide Spirit Association is having a cheerleading competition at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Tickets are $26.62 for adults and $20.48 for children ages 5-10. Children ages 4 and younger are admitted free.

THEATER

Spain Park High School’s theater program is putting on “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.

COMEDY

The Stardome Comedy Club is having all-star shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $10. Also Friday night in the Broadway Room is Birmingham’s own Tim Jennings, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and Jennings’ show beginning at 7:30 p.m. This show is for ages 16 and older. Tickets are $20. Then on Sunday night, Syrian-American comedian Nasser Al-Rayess will perform on the main stage. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and Al-Rayess’ show starts at 6:30 p.m. This show is for ages 18 and older. Tickets range from $20 to $40.

FRIENDS OF THE HOOVER LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The support organization for the library will have deals on used books and media from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

GROOVY BUTTON BASH

Also at the Hoover Public Library on Saturday, there will be a Groovy Button Bash for children to celebrate National Button Day with Pete the Cat and “groovy” button activities. That event starts at 10 a.m.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 8-14:

USA Today has named Hoover as one of the top 10 cities for relocation in the South.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended the head football coach for Opelika High School for Opelika’s game with Hoover Friday night after he was caught on the sideline of the Hoover-Fairhope game last week.

The Hoover school board approved the calendar for the 2025-26 school year and named Kelli Lane as the new chief technology officer for the school district.

Ebsco Industries got a delay in the rezoning hearing for 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park while adjustments are being made to the plans.

An 11-year-old boy from Hoover won most valuable player at a National Perfect Game tournament, from among about 360 boys in his age division.

Hoover youth football coach Greg Blackman added to his accomplishments, leading two undefeated teams to championships this year.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2025 Finley Awards for outstanding character, awards given annually to a school system employee and one senior from each high school.

Meet Betty Daigle, one of Hoover’s biggest volunteers.