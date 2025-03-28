Editor's Note: April 2025

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Jon Anderson, Community Editor for The Hoover Sun.

As a journalist, you meet a lot of interesting people and write about a wide range of topics.

Some people believe journalists are only out to write negative stories and tear people down, but that’s not the role of a journalist. Yes, a journalist should have the courage to write objectively about issues in the community and shine a light in places corrupt people would rather keep in the dark. Those are important responsibilities.

But there must be balance. Journalism should also include stories about good things happening in the community and highlight accomplishments that most people consider admirable.

That’s why it is a joy to learn about and write about people

Expand Cover of the April 2025 edition of the Hoover Sun.

such as the winners of the Finley Award for outstanding character each year. Be sure to check out my story on this year's winners.