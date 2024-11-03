Ebsco to have open house Monday to discuss Tattersall Park development

× Expand Land use plan courtesy of city of Hoover This is the proposed land use plan for the Tattersall Park Village Center, which is proposed to include more than 300 multi-family units, a hotel, retail and restaurant space on 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Ebsco Industries and Corporate Realty are having an “open house” Monday to let people take a closer look at their proposal for building out 33 undeveloped acres in the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone.

The meeting will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Double Oak Community Church in the Mt Laurel community.

Ebsco Industries and partner Corporate Realty are seeking permission to build up to 170 senior adult multi-family housing units, up to 137.5 other multi-family units, a hotel with up to 125 rooms and up to 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled commercial space, including retail and restaurant space, in Tattersall Park.

The proposed Tattersall Park Village Center development is slated to go on land between the Publix supermarket and Pet Paradise facility on the east side of Tattersall Boulevard, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

More than 2,100 people from Greystone, Brook Highland and other communities have signed a petition against the proposal, and many have indicated through a survey that they prefer to see the property remain zoned for commercial use instead of the new residential uses that Ebsco and Corporate Realty are seeking.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 14 held a public hearing on the matter and tabled consideration to give the developers more time to meet with residents and attempt to address concerns. The case is slated to be considered again by the zoning board on Nov. 12.

The open house on this Monday, Nov. 4, is designed to be a come-and-go event, not a sit-down meeting, spokesman David Davis said. People will be able to come in and see development proposals on boards and have individual discussions with representatives for the developers, Davis said.

The senior-adult multi-family housing units proposed for Tattersall Park likely will be similar to the Arise multi-family housing units in the Knox Square portion of Trace Crossings, directly across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Davis said. An open house is planned for the Arise community on Friday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so people interested in the Tattersall development can get a firsthand look at what is being proposed for Tattersall, he said.