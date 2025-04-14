"Dwarfs vs. Minis" wrestling coming to Brock's Gap Brewing Co.

× Expand Photo from Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling website The Dwarfs vs. Minis wrestling show is coming to Brock's Gap Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 17, is hosting a “Dwarfs vs. Minis” wrestling event.

The event is being put on by Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, a traveling show that tours all over the country, and already is sold out, according to the group’s website.

“Step into a world where tiny warriors pack a mighty punch and small-sized heroes prove that size doesn’t matter on the battlefield,” the advertisement for the event says.

“Some call it midget wrestling, but we call it Dwarfanators wrestling!” the group’s website says. “Whether you’re looking for laughs or thrills, our show has it all. Our micro or dwarf wrestlers are incredibly athletic and consistently put on a great show that is sure to entertain. We have been entertaining for over 10 years, selling out shows in event centers, arenas, casinos and nightclubs.”

Tickets for the event $25 for general admission and $40 for ringside seats. Doors open at 6 p.m., and showtime is 7 p.m.