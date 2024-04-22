Down Syndrome Alabama to host kickball tournament this weekend

Down Syndrome Alabama, based in Hoover, is scheduled to have its third annual Kick Up for Down Syndrome event at the baseball fields in Wald Park in Vestavia Hills this coming Sunday, April 28.

Teams of eight to 10 players will compete in kickball games from noon to 4 p.m. There also will be additional games, concessions and a disc jockey spinning tunes for dancing.

Teams can register at a fee of $250 per team to help raise money for the nonprofit. For people who don’t have a team but want to play, the cost is $25 per person, and the nonprofit will put you on a team.

To register or for more information, visit downsyndromealabama.org/kick-up-for-down-syndrome.