Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris supports children with Type 1 diabetes

× Expand Submitted Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris

The Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris will take place Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park.

Hosted by Southeastern Diabetes Education Services, the event includes 1-mile and 3.1-mile walk options and encourages participants to form teams and gather sponsors to support the cause. Proceeds benefit Camp Seale Harris, which provides day and summer camp programs designed specifically for children living with Type 1 diabetes.

Camp Seale Harris serves more than 600 children each year, offering a supportive environment where campers can build confidence, learn to manage their condition and connect with others facing similar challenges.

The family-friendly event will also feature music and food, creating a welcoming atmosphere for participants of all ages. Organizers encourage individuals, families and teams to take part, whether by walking, donating or supporting others involved in the fundraiser.

Participation is free, though donations are encouraged. Registration is available at campsealeharris.org/program/birmingham-diabetes-walk.