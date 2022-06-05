Metro Roundup: Desoto Caverns renamed as Majestic Caverns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Majestic Caverns DeSoto Caverns, a series of caves in Childersburg in Talladega County, has been renamed as Majestic Caverns.

The company that owns DeSoto Caverns, a series of caves in Childersburg in Talladega County, has changed the name of the attraction to Majestic Caverns.

The multi-generational, family-owned business has evolved in a number of ways since the purchase of the caves 110 years ago, and the current leadership team felt now was the right time for a change, the company said in a press release.

“When our team first discussed changing the name, we wanted to name it something that truly depicted the physicality of the caverns, the experience visitors have/can expect to have and something that would resonate with national and international audiences," said Joy Sorenson, who serves as president for the company that owns the caverns. "The word 'majestic' has been used to describe the caverns by visitors for years, and simply put, there is no other word that better describes it. It IS a majestic caverns."

Majestic Caverns will continue to demonstrate the core values of excellence, teamwork and care, Sorensen said.

"The new name does not reflect a change in management or tickets," she said. "It simply better expresses the enduring beauty of the caverns, honoring how those throughout history have described it, and it allows us to reach the hearts of our guests even better as Majestic Caverns.”

As the first cavern on record in the United States by George Washington, Majestic Caverns’ historical footprint is one steeped in history and has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area for decades.

To celebrate the new name and in conjunction with National Cave Day (June 6) and the International Year of Cave and Karst, visitors can obtain 25% discounted online tickets on June 6 using the promo code "celebrate.” There will also be special entertainment, a new laser light show in the caverns and more.

For more information or tickets, visit majesticcaverns.com.