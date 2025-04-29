Derby & Dining: New name, new location for Hoover City Schools Foundation fundraiser

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools Foundation

The Hoover City Schools Foundation’s spring fundraiser, scheduled for this Friday, May 2, has a new look, new location and a new name.

After nine years of hosting a Denim & Dining event, this year’s spring fundraiser will be at Oris and Oak (formerly Hare Farm) in Bluff Park and is being called Derby & Dining as a tie-in to the Kentucky Derby being held on Saturday, May 3.

Guests are encouraged to wear derby attire (hats are welcome) for the event, which will include a catered dinner by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, music by Hoover parents Jenna and Ben Kuykendall and live and silent auctions. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m.

“The board of directors and I are really excited about refreshing this year’s annual fundraiser,” Executive Director Ann Marie Harvey said in a press release. “The atmosphere is going to feel a little different and will put everyone in that derby spirit since the Kentucky Derby will be held the next day.”

In recent years, the Denim & Dining events have been held at Aldridge Gardens, but the new venue this year is larger and will allow for more tickets to be sold, foundation officials said.

Tickets can be purchased online at hoovercsf.org/events for $100. VIP tickets cost $150.

“We are excited about the opportunities to really pack out the house,” foundation board President Bevin Tomlin said. “One of our biggest goals for this year is to educate more people in the community about the foundation, what we do and why we are necessary for our Hoover schools.”

The foundation, established in 1992, supports Hoover schools by funding enhanced academic opportunities through grants, scholarships and academic programs.

A new addition to this year’s spring fundraiser is the introduction of a Lasting Impression Award. Parents, former students, current students or Hoover school employees were asked to nominate a Hoover City Schools educator who embodies dedication, innovation and excellence in education. The award will be given out at the Derby & Dining event.