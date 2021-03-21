Denim & Dining returns as outdoor event

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. About 250 people attended the 2019 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Noah's Event Venue in Hoover.

2021 Denim & Dining

WHERE: Aldridge Gardens

WHEN: Friday, April 30, 6-10 p.m.

COST: $85/person (increases to $95 April 23)

DETAILS: A fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

WEB: hoovercsf.org

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover City Schools Foundation’s annual Denim & Dining fundraiser is back this year as an outdoor event.

The event will take place at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The night will begin with a social and cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. and transition to a barbecue dinner from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q at 7 p.m., including dessert and a coffee bar.

There will be both a live and silent auction, foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw said. Auction items are expected to include artwork, jewelry, gift certificates to restaurants and other businesses, stays at high-end hotels in Hoover and vacation packages, Shaw said. All bidding will be done with cell phones, and people will receive alerts whenever a new bid is placed on items that interest them. The event will also feature live entertainment.

Because of COVID-19, “we will stay outside the entire time,” Shaw said. Also, the foundation will sell only about 100 tickets to help with social distancing, she said. Normally, the event draws about 300 people.

The atmosphere is casual. Guests are encouraged to wear denim, but the venue ensures it will be a classy event, Shaw said. “We certainly are excited. We’re ready to have some fun.”

Proceeds help fund grants to teachers for innovative classroom projects. In addition to ticket sales, the foundation also is looking for sponsors, with sponsorship opportunities ranging from $500 to $2,500. The $2,500 sponsorship includes a table for eight guests at the event.

Tickets are $85 per person but will increase to $95 on April 23. For tickets or more information, go to hoovercsf.org.