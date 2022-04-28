Deadline for Republicans to apply for House District 47 is Friday, April 29

The deadline for Republicans to register to be considered as a candidate for Alabama House District 47 is Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m.

The district, which includes portions of Hoover, Vestavia Hills and unincorporated Jefferson County, formerly was represented by David Wheeler until he died March 9.

Because the qualifying period for the May 24 Republican primary already had closed at the time of Wheeler’s death and Wheeler was the only person who had qualified to run for the spot, the Alabama Republican Party is tasked with choosing its nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.

“It's a top priority for the party to choose someone who will best represent the voters of House District 47 and Jefferson County, as well as our Republican Party platform,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said.

Interested parties should submit a Declaration of Intent form (available for download at www.algop.org), a cover letter, their resume and any references they wish to include. All application packages must be emailed to Alabama Republican Party Executive Director Reed Phillips at rphillips@algop.org.

Once the application window has closed, all potential candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview, the party said.

Whomever the Republican Party chooses will face one of two Democrats running for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Those Democratic candidates are Christian Coleman and Jim Toomey.