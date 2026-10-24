Dave & Buster’s to host family Halloween Boo Bash on Oct. 31

× Expand Image courtesy of Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster’s Birmingham, located at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, will host its family-friendly Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The morning starts with a pancake breakfast buffet with toppings, scrambled eggs and other breakfast items, followed by three hours of Halloween activities. Those include a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, coloring stations and a Monster Mash dance party.

Guests can also meet two Halloween characters, the Pumpkin King and Ragdoll, at a meet-and-greet with themed photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to come in costume.

“This event is all about bringing families together for a safe, exciting, and memorable Halloween experience,” said Harry Leckemby Jr., sales manager for Dave & Buster’s Birmingham. “From great food and festive activities to games and special character appearances, Boo Bash offers something for everyone.”

The Boo Bash combo ticket includes the breakfast buffet, the character meet-and-greet, costume contest entry, the scavenger hunt and activities, a $10 Power Card and three hours of unlimited play on the venue’s blue-swipe video games.

The event is open to all ages, but guests younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult 25 or older. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Prekindle. For more information, call 205-986-6226.