Dash Barton Buffalo Run rescheduled for Sunday, April 27, in Trace Crossings

The Dash Barton Buffalo Run that originally was scheduled for March 15 in Trace Crossings was rescheduled for this Sunday, April 27, due to inclement weather.

The 5K is being held in memory of a 13-year-old Bumpus Middle School student who died a year ago, organized by friends and family members.

The Dash Barton Buffalo Run is being called that because Barton faced storms head on just like a buffalo, said Stacy Cooper, one of the organizers of the 5K.

The race will start and end at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, in the Trace Crossings community. On-site registration will be between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., and the race is scheduled to start promptly at 4 p.m. Awards will be given out at the brewery after the race, and Hoss Carl Lewis and the Black Sedan Band are scheduled to play at about 5:30 p.m. immediately after the awards.

There will be a silent auction and many gift card drawings as well, Cooper said.

Barton lived in the Lake Wilborn community in Trace Crossings and was heavily involved with the Hoover High School baseball program, where his father, Jason Barton, is an assistant varsity coach and brother, Atticus Barton, is a senior player on the team.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $35 and includes a T-shirt and swag bag. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund two college scholarships, one for a senior Hoover High baseball player and another for a Junior ROTC member (because Dash wanted to be in the ROTC and become a pilot), Cooper said.

One of Dash’s last acts of service was escorting members of the military to their seats at a military appreciation night at a Hoover High baseball game, Cooper said. The plan is to hold the 5K and give out scholarships annually, she said.

Go here to register for the Dash Barton Buffalo Run.