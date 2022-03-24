Cross Creek Church buys building from Lake Crest Presbyterian

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Cross Creek Church Pastor Chris Peters, left, leads in a baptismal service for a baby March 6. Cross Creek Church took another step in its evolution recently by purchasing the building where it has been meeting for more than four years.

Cross Creek Church took another step in its evolution recently by purchasing the building where it has been meeting for more than four years.

The church has been renting from and sharing space with Lake Crest Presbyterian Church since December 2017 after being forced out of Deer Valley Elementary School by the Hoover school board.

But Lake Crest Presbyterian, which is a smaller congregation, decided to move to another location and offered to sell its building to Cross Creek, said Chris Peters, the pastor at Cross Creek.

The sale closed in December 2021, and now Cross Creek has launched a fundraising campaign to raise at least $800,000 to help pay for the purchase and recent renovations, Peters said.

After some minor flooding occurred in October, Cross Creek had all the flooring replaced. That included changing the surface in the worship area from a gymnasium-type floor to carpet, and putting new carpet in eight to 10 classroom areas. The interior of the building, which is about 12,000 to 13,000 square feet, was also repainted, Peters said.

Cross Creek was able to put down $250,000 as a down payment on the purchase of the property, which covers five acres at 560 Lake Crest Drive, just off John Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to the Lake Crest community. The rest will come through fundraising and other church reserves.

Cross Creek also has a vision for more improvements to the facility, including an extensive exterior facelift, new playground, new pavilion, a renovation of the kitchen and bathrooms, and an expansion of the existing foyer, Peters said. Those projects will be pursued if enough money is raised from church members. It probably will take at least $2 million to pay off the purchase, cover renovations already made and do the other potential improvements.

Cross Creek owns 11.5 acres off Ross Bridge Parkway and in 2017 completely paid off the debt from purchasing that property, Peters said. The church still envisions a long-term use for that property, but building costs have soared, and church leaders felt they would be better stewards by buying and renovating Lake Crest Presbyterian’s building for the time being.

Peters said that Lake Crest Presbyterian is moving to Suite 320 in the Chase Commerce Park office complex off lower Lorna Road and next to Sam’s Club, Efforts to reach the pastor of Lake Crest Presbyterian for comment were unsuccessful.

Peters said he thinks Cross Creek and Lake Crest have had a “beautiful partnership” these past four years.

“We’re excited for what the Lord has been doing in their church and will be doing in the future, and I think they feel the same about us,” Peters said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges for churches the past two years. Cross Creek, currently with 60 households, 225 members and an average attendance of about 125, is about the same size it was four years ago.

Peters said the congregation is excited about this next step in its journey.

“We give praise to the Lord for His provision, which we trust will help us further fulfill our vision, ‘Glorifying God by inviting all into God’s grace,’” he said.

Find out more about the church at crosscreekchurch.net.