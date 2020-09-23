COVID-19 doesn’t stop plans for 2020 Taste of Hoover

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Madison Harvel, a student in the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute, stirs a Mediterranean-style stew containing mussels, shrimp and cod at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover in October 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand 2020 Taste of Hoover information. Prev Next

The 2020 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens is still on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., attendees will get a chance to sample food and drinks from Hoover restaurants, caterers and drink providers, while at the same time helping raise money for the public gardens.

Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch said the good thing about Aldridge is that it is designed for outdoor events, which allow for better dispersement of COVID-19 droplets, and Aldridge has the space for people to spread out more.

Usually, food and drink vendors at the Taste of Hoover event are concentrated in the circular driveway near the main house at Aldridge and under the pavilion.

“This year, we’re grateful to have the availability of all that beautiful grassy area to spread out vendors and tables,” Lynch said.

Last year’s event featured 27 food and drink providers, and at least 27 had committed to come this year as of mid-September, Lynch said.

Those included Back Forty Beer, Cajun Steamer Bar and Grill, CakEffect, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, International Wines, Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen, Savoie Catering, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Happy Catering Co., Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen, Tre Luna Catering and The Whole Scoop ice cream shop. More vendors were expected to be added.

The night also will include live entertainment, Lynch said.

Last year’s Taste of Hoover raised $15,000 for the gardens.

Tickets are $45 for Aldridge Gardens members, $50 for the general public and free for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at aldridgegardens.com. In years past, some tickets have been sold at the gate, but that probably won’t be done this year, Lynch said.

In case of rain, the 2020 Taste of Hoover will be rescheduled to Oct. 15.

The Hoover Sun is a co-sponsor of Taste of Hoover but does not receive any proceeds from ticket sales.