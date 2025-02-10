Council to consider entertainment center, cocktail bar

× 1 of 2 Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Hoover. A site plan for the proposed entertainment center. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. This 54,800-square-foot space in The Village on Lorna shopping center on Lorna Road currently occupied by Bargain Hunt is being proposed for conversion into a family entertainment center that includes bowling, a trampoline/arcade area, a “gel blaster” room and activity/party rooms. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council is expected to consider requests on Feb. 17 for a family entertainment center off Lorna Road and a cocktail bar in the Knox Square development across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Trace Crossings.

A company called Stars Entertainment is seeking permission to open a family entertainment center in The Village on Lorna shopping center in the anchor space currently occupied by Bargain Hunt.

A floor plan for the 54,800-square-foot space submitted to the city shows 16 bowling lanes, a trampoline/arcade area, a “gel blaster” room, two large activity/party rooms, five smaller rooms for parties, and a kitchen and food service area.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 13 voted to recommend that the Hoover City Council approve the request, and the matter is now scheduled for a public hearing and vote on Feb. 17.

Johnny Jones, a representative for the company who spoke to the zoning board, said the company owns the Altitude Trampoline Park at 8581 Helena Road in Pelham and is in the process of building a 45,000-square-foot family entertainment center in Moody.

Jones said he grew up in the Hoover/Vestavia Hills area and believes this community and location are a good fit for an entertainment center.

The property is zoned as a C-2 community business district. Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said city staff did not foresee any problems with the proposed development. It is in an area that is already commercial in nature and should not cause problems for nearby residential areas, Martin said.

The proposed hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday.

One condition the zoning board included in its recommendation is that Stars Entertainment refurbish the landscape islands in the parking lot. The shopping center originally had a landscape maintenance plan that included trees, but over time, trees have been removed from the interior portion of the parking lot, Martin said. The proposal requires the company to replace four trees on existing landscape islands and add more islands with seven additional trees.

Meanwhile, Lantrice Green, a resident of the Knox Square community, is seeking permission to open a 2,000-square-foot cocktail bar called Sticks & Stones in the commercial part of Knox Square that is under construction.

The bar would be in the middle of the commercial center along Stadium Trace Parkway at 5852 Elsie Road.

Green said he and his wife have lived in Hoover for about 12 years and that driving to downtown Birmingham for an upscale cocktail bar has become too tedious of a commute. They would like to bring such a facility closer for people in Hoover, he said.

He believes it would be a good fit for retirees moving into the new communities opening in Trace Crossings that are designated for people ages 55 and older.

The bar should have seating for about 60 people, and live entertainment and music would be permitted indoors only, he said.