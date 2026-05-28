Cornhole tournament at Brock’s Gap Brewery to benefit Hoover parks projects

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation will host The Big Drip Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, June 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Brock’s Gap Brewery, 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100.

The community fundraiser will feature a cornhole tournament, silent auction, music, food and drinks, with proceeds supporting local parks and recreation projects in Hoover.

Organizers say up to 32 two-person teams will compete for prizes during the event. Funds raised will benefit projects including the Bluff Park Playground, the Memorial Tree Program, Veterans Park renovations and Storywalk installations.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m., and the event is open to all ages with free parking available.

More information and team registration are available through Eventbrite.