Copeland Johnson seeks to be voice for young generation on Hoover City Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Copeland Johnson Copeland Johnson

Copeland Johnson doesn’t consider himself just another candidate throwing his name in the hat for a vacant seat on the Hoover City Council.

“I’m actually here to win,” the 23-year-old University of Alabama student from Greystone said.

Johnson, who is seeking the Council Place 2 seat being vacated by Sam Swiney, said he brings something to the table that no other candidate has — the perspective of Generation Z.

Of all 16 candidates seeking seats on the next City Council, he’s the only one under the age of 30, and he sees that as an advantage.

“None of them can say that they have an under-30 mindset. None of them can say they know what it’s like to be part of Gen Z,” Johnson said. “I’ll be able to bring fresh energy and perspective, as well as modern solutions.”

Plus, his generation needs somebody to represent them in city government so they can have a voice, too, he said.

His generation is starting to contribute to the school system, is entering the housing market and has more than 40 years of earning potential to driver Hoover’s economy in the future, he said.

He appreciates and respects the past contributions of some of his older opponents, “but it’s just time for a change,” he said.

The older people like to brag about what a great school system Hoover has, and he is a product of that school system — graduating from Spain Park High School in 2020, he said.

“Why not step out of the way and let your product do the work?” Johnson said. “I don’t think I should have to wait until I’m their age to make a change.”

People are always saying they want to see young people get involved and step up and take initiative, he said. That’s exactly what he is doing, so “put me in office,” he said.

Johnson still has another year left to finish the bachelor of fine arts program in graphic design at Alabama, but he’s committed to doing that and serving his constituents in Hoover, he said.

He first got a taste of government service while in high school, participating in Boys State and the Alabama Youth in Government programs and developing legislation, he said. Now, he’s ready to take that mindset of service to the next level, he said.

Johnson said he believes the biggest issue facing Hoover right now is stormwater management. He loves Hoover, but the stormwater flooding problems are beginning to have an impact on housing values in areas where problems exist, and that doesn’t bode well for the future unless some people step up and address the problems, he said. There doesn’t seem to have been the urgency to do so on the part of current city officials, he said.

“It’s going to take a different type of proactive solution to keep the city pushing forward,” he said.

Johnson said he already has been meeting with residents who have experienced flooding, as well as stormwater infrastructure specialists and “green infrastructure” specialists to examine potential solutions.

He believes the city needs to develop an index of problem areas so they can get a better grasp of how widespread the problems are instead of trying to frame the problem as just a few individuals complaining and turning a blind eye. It really is a citywide issue, he said.

Ideas for future “green infrastructure” include permeable pavement, shrubs that eliminate runoff issues, special types of reservoirs and moss roofs, he said. But unfortunately, “green infrastructure” and pricing don’t really mix well, he said. More research needs to be done, he said.

Another issue that Hoover has is the lack of affordable housing for younger people, Johnson said. Some city leaders say they want to attract younger workers for technology companies, but there aren’t enough affordable housing options or entertainment options in Hoover for them, he said. That’s pushing younger people to places like Huntsville and Nashville, he said.

Also, some people are reluctant to create housing for the younger generation because they will add students to Hoover schools, but if the city stays on the path it is now, there won’t be any kids in the school system, he said.

Funding for Hoover schools is important, but Johnson said Hoover doesn’t need a property tax increase for schools. Instead, Hoover should increase the city’s contribution to schools by reducing other line items in the budget and increasing revenues from a thriving city economy, he said. This will protect residents without students in Hoover City Schools, he said.

Also, city leaders need to look for ways to create public-private partnerships to boost funding for Hoover’s academic programs, much like booster clubs do for athletics, Johnson said. He was in the Law Academy at Spain Park, and a lot of academies have to rely on fundraisers to get the support they need, he said.

Read more about Johnson here, or visit stretchyourvote.com, electcopelandj.hooverplace2 on Instagram or Copeland Johnson on Facebook.

Read more about his opponents – Clint Bircheat, Kenneth Cox Jr. and Gene Smith.

The city election is Aug. 26.