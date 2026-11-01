Continuing to show up: Hoover chamber gives Freedom Award to Vietnam veteran Bennie Ellis

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Bennie Ellis, recipient of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Freedom Award, with his wife, Martha Ellis, a retired nurse.

On a shelf near the window in his home office in Hoover, among the photographs and the models of trucks and the things people gave him over the years, there is a plaque.

The room is crowded. A comfortable chair, shelves, books, tables, a desk, every surface holding something. A man does not decide to accumulate a room this way. It happens one year at a time, and then one day he is 79 and there is nowhere left to set anything down.

The plaque is new.

Bennie Glenn Ellis was named this year’s recipient of the Freedom Award by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Freedom Award is given annually to a person who has served our country and promotes the ideals of freedom we have,” said Nan Baldwin, CEO of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. “They are also a great role model and are involved in our community.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Bennie Ellis at his home in Hoover, with his Freedom Award on the table beside him. Ellis has been a Rotarian for more than 35 years and belongs to American Legion Post 134 in Homewood, VFW Post 12185 in Alabaster and Vietnam Veterans Group 416, where he sits on the board.

For Ellis, it was a surprise.

“I didn’t expect it,” Ellis said. “It feels good, but I look at it as representing other veterans. Vietnam veterans didn’t get much praise when we came home.”

His father was a World War II veteran, a master sergeant with the 12th Armored Division in North Africa during the Patton era. His mother, Ethel Ellis, grew up on a small farm in Choctaw County and retired as a seamstress from the plant everybody in town called the silk mill.

Tuition at Auburn University was $100 a quarter in 1964. His grades, by his own account, were not good. He dropped out one spring quarter and went to work as a lineman on a state survey team, and that is what he was doing in 1967 when the draft notice came.

“I received my orders to go to Vietnam, January 1968,” he said. “When I arrived to get my assignment, they must have seen my college record, because they assigned me to the payroll department. A desk, a manual typewriter, payroll records. I was promoted from Private E-1 to Specialist E-5 in 10 months, same as sergeant.”

He spent a full year in Cu Chi, Vietnam. There were rockets and mortars and 122 mm missiles, and Ellis did this so often it became routine: hit the ground, find a hole, wait. The ammunition dump went up in flames on its own once. Three times it came close. One time, he walked out of the mess hall, and the ground started popping up in front of him. Another night, rounds came in while the men were watching a movie. On a different day, a rocket hit a hut, and six sergeants were killed.

Here is how he describes that year: “Some scary moments with mortar fire and the shootings and missiles all around us. But I was just lucky. I was always close to being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but never in it.”

That is how Ellis sums Vietnam up. Veterans of that war tend to talk about their own history in short sentences.

Ellis’ wife, Martha Ellis, who would not meet him for another seven years, hears it differently.

“Unfortunately, I know all about the Vietnam War,” she said. “I lost friends from high school in that war. I’m glad Bennie made it.”

He returned to the States just before New Year’s Day, December 1968. After he was released, he went back to Auburn on the GI Bill.

“First quarter accounting was payroll,” he said. “I aced it. Two A’s and a B that quarter.”

The Army had handed him a career by accident. He graduated in business in 1972, and while visiting a cousin in Decatur, he met a certain girl.

“I was set up on some blind dates,” Ellis said. “One of them was my wife, Martha.”

They married Nov. 22, 1975. This November it will be 51 years.

He spent his career at Southland International Trucks in Homewood, 20 years as chief financial officer and then vice president of operations, until he retired at 77. He still delivers trucks part-time on a commercial driver’s license he has held for decades.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Bennie Ellis holds the Freedom Award from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, given each year to someone who has served the country and is involved in the community.

A Freedom Award is not given for service alone. It is given for the decades afterward. Ellis has been a Rotarian for more than 35 years. He belongs to American Legion Post 134 in Homewood, to VFW Post 12185 in Alabaster and to Vietnam Veterans Group 416, where he sits on the board. He is a member of the Hoover Senior Citizens Club, the Lakeshore Foundation, the Auburn Alumni Association and the IH Collectors Club.

What the men in those rooms talk about is not what people assume.

“We don’t talk about our history and service,” Ellis said. “We talk about friendship.”

Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a holiday that started narrow — Armistice Day, one war’s ending — and was widened in 1954 to hold everyone who ever wore the uniform. The Freedom Award works the same way. It is given to one man and meant for more.

Martha is a retired nurse. They have two children and one grandson, 16 years old, already taking college courses in the 10th grade — the youngest in the room, the way his grandfather was 74 years ago, too small for the desk and keeping up anyway.

“I have made a lot of good friends over the years,” Ellis said, “and enjoy working with everyone.”

And then the line he gives the young ones: “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

There is a version of a man’s life that fits on a plaque, and there is the life itself, which does not. The plaque says Freedom Award. The room says the rest — the Rotary meetings and the Legion post, the 51 years of marriage, the year in Cu Chi that he describes in one sentence about luck.

It will sit on that shelf among everything else, and in a year, it will look like it has always been there.