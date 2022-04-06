Congressman Gary Palmer to give 'Washington update' in Hoover April 11

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Meadowbrook post office dedication 5 U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican representing the Sixth Congressional District of Alabama, speaks at the Meadow Brook Post Office on Sept. 18, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican from Hoover who represents the Sixth Congressional District for Alabama, plans to give an update on activities in Washington, D.C., at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Monday, April 11.

The “Washington update” will be at a luncheon jointly sponsored by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, The Shelby Chamber Chamber, Chelsea Business Alliance, Homewood Area Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon is open to the general public, but reservations must be made by noon on Thursday, April 7. The cost, which includes lunch, is $20 per person for members of the various chambers and $30 for others.

To make a reservation, contact The Shelby County Chamber by email at info@shelbychamber.org or by phone at 205-663-4542, or register online at business.shelbychamber.org/events.