Community cleanup aims to keep Hoover beautiful

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board

The Hoover Beautification Board will host a community cleanup day on Friday, Aug. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. near the Riverchase Galleria.

Volunteers will join the Green Team and students from the UAB Honors College to pick up litter and help beautify the surrounding area.

Participants will meet across from Home Depot before beginning the cleanup.

The event offers residents an opportunity to volunteer alongside local students and community members while helping keep Hoover clean.