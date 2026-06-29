Comedian Michael Colyar brings holiday weekend shows to the Stardome

Comedy fans can celebrate the holiday weekend with actor and comedian Michael Colyar, who will perform five shows at the Stardome Comedy Club July 3-5.

Colyar's performance schedule includes shows July 3 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., July 4 at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and July 5 at 6 p.m.

A fixture in stand-up comedy since the 1980s, Colyar earned the nickname "King of Venice Beach" after performing five shows every weekend for nine consecutive years at the famed California boardwalk. His energetic storytelling and quick wit have made him a favorite with audiences for decades.

Beyond stand-up, Colyar has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including "Black-ish," "Martin," "House Party III," "Norbit" and Disney's animated feature "The Princess and the Frog." He is also an author and motivational speaker.

Colyar is also known for his philanthropy. After winning $100,000 on "Star Search," he donated half of his winnings to people experiencing homelessness. He continues to perform at shelters, schools, rehabilitation centers and military bases across the country.

Tickets start at $13. The Stardome also offers a couples package that includes two premium seats, a $90 food and beverage credit, gratuity and ticket protection.

Guests should note there is a two-item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, along with an automatic 18% gratuity.

For tickets and show information, visit stardome.com.