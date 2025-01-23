Cocktail bar proposed for Knox Square community in Trace Crossings

× Expand Map courtes of city of Hoover The yellow space in the commercial part of the Knox Square community in Trace Crossings is the potential site of a cocktail bar called Sticks & Stones.

A resident of the Knox Square community in Trace Crossings is seeking permission to open a 2,000-square-foot cocktail bar called Sticks & Stones in the commercial part of Knox Square that is under construction.

The bar would be in the middle of the commercial center along Stadium Trace Parkway at 5852 Elsie Road, across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Lantrice Green said he and his wife have lived in Hoover for about 12 years and said driving to downtown Birmingham for an upscale cocktail bar has become too tedious of a commute. They would like to bring such a facility closer for people in Hoover, he said.

He believes it would be a good fit for retirees moving into the new communities opening in Trace Crossings that are designated for people ages 55 and older.

The bar should have seating for about 60 people, and live entertainment and music would be permitted indoors only, he said.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 13 recommended the City Council approve the request, and the City Council is expected to have a public hearing on the matter on Feb. 17.