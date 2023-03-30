City to have only 1 Household Hazardous Waste Day this year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Graham, with the City of Hoover, removes tubs of paint from the bed of a truck as residents of Hoover drop off items for disposal, like paint, vehicle fluids and electronics, during Hoover’s Hazardous Waste Day at the Hoover Public Safety Center in April 2021.

The city of Hoover has scheduled only one Household Hazardous Waste Day this year, and it will be April 22 at the Hoover Public Safety Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

The past two years, the city experimented with having a second Household Hazardous Waste Day in the fall, but the city received only about 25% of the amount of things people typically bring in the spring, according to the Public Works Department. So the decision was made to only hold the spring event this year.

Household Hazardous Waste Day gives Hoover residents a chance to safely dispose of items such as leftover wet paint, automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, batteries, standard-size tires, electronics, medication, guns and ammunition. The idea is to provide for safe disposal of items that shouldn’t go into a landfill.

Last spring’s collection day attracted almost 1,300 people. Among the items collected were 680 gallons of motor oil, 150 gallons of cooking oil, 262 tires, 85 car batteries, enough paint and paint-related materials to fill 59 pallet-sized boxes and 16 pallets, 18 55-gallon drums of pesticides, eight 55-gallon drums of flammable liquids, 24 55-gallon drums of corrosive liquids and solids, nine 55-gallon drums of antifreeze, 227 propane tanks, four 55-gallon drums and three 5-gallon drums of household batteries, three 55-gallon drums of oxidizers, five pallet-size boxes of aerosols, 47 fire extinguishers, 370 fluorescent light bulbs and 1,496 compact fluorescent lamps.

The Hoover Police Department collected 32 boxes of prescription drugs and other medication totaling 590 pounds, as well as five rifles, four handguns, four boxes of ammunition, some fireworks and an airbag, Officer Brian Hale said. The city also took in 51 flags, which many people believe also should not go in landfills out of respect.

Additionally, The Foundry Rescue and Recovery Center collected about 3½ truckloads of equipment such as TV sets, computer equipment and small appliances such as toaster ovens and coffee makers.

The dropoff day is for residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village only, and residents must show proof of residency, such as a valid driver’s license or other photo ID with address listed. Dropoffs from businesses will not be allowed, officials said. There also will not be a paper shredding service at this event.

For a complete list of items that will be accepted and a list of items that won’t be accepted, go to hooveral.org/309/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.

For more information, call the Hoover Public Works Department at 205-444-7543.