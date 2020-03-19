City of Hoover sets up helpline related to coronavirus crisis

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson City of Hoover logo 2

The city of Hoover today set up a helpline in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoover residents who need assistance in relation to the new COVID-19 disease and self-quarantine efforts under way can call the Hoover Helpline at 205-444-7877 anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The helpline representative will take the request, try to find an agency that can help and relay the information back to the caller.

The helpline is being manned by a small number of Hoover Public Library employees while the library is closed. They are practicing safe social distancing while providing the service, a statement from the city said.

The city also is asking that any business or organization that is providing a service to help residents during this time to call the helpline and share what service they can provide for people.

The city of Hoover has set up a page on the city website devoted to information related to the coronavirus crisis. It includes links to health information, the closing of city facilities, updates on city services, and resources for individuals and businesses.

Residents who want text alerts about news developments specific to Hoover can text the words HOOVERCOVID to 888-777. They should immediately receive two brief message in response, letting them know they have successfully signed up for the alerts.

The city of Hoover, Hoover Area of Chamber of Commerce and Hoover Restaurant Alliance also partnered to collect information about restaurants and other businesses offering special or altered services because of the coronavirus and in-person dining prohibition from the Jefferson County Department of Health.

The results of a business survey conducted by the chamber can be seen in a link at the top of the Hoover Area of Chamber website. It includes restaurants and other businesses offering delivery and takeout service.