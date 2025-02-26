City of Hoover, school system declare Feb. 26 as Pink Shirt Day to spread kindness

× Expand Photo from Hoover City Schools A Hoover High student points to some of more than 3,000 hearts with personalized messages of appreciation and encouragement that were placed at the school on Valentine’s Day in 2025 in an effort to make sure every student and staff member felt loved.

Today is Pink Shirt Day in Hoover.

City and Hoover school officials are encouraging people to wear pink shirts to show a commitment to creating a culture of respect and kindness, and Hoover City Hall will be illuminated with pink lights tonight as a visual reminder to spread kindness.

It’s all part of Be Kind Week, an annual initiative to build positivity, kindness and connection across Hoover schools and the city as a whole.

This year’s theme, “Kind People Are the Best Kind of People,” emphasizes how everyday acts of kindness, whether big or small, create a lasting impact.

"There is so much in the world we can’t control, but we can control how we treat others,” said Kathryn Stewart, a mental health services specialist for Hoover City Schools. “Be Kind Week is a reminder that even the smallest acts, like checking in on a friend, standing up for someone, or offering a kind word, can create a ripple effect. I love that our students and community come together each year to make kindness a priority.”

A key initiative of Be Kind Week is the “Stock the Counselors’ Closets” service project, which provides essential resources to students in need. Each school will collect snack donations to assist in ensuring that counselors can offer immediate support when students need it most. Donations can be made directly to any Hoover school throughout this week.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a written statement that the district is committed to both academic and personal growth."Our mission is to provide all students with opportunities to develop exemplary character and achieve personal academic excellence," Maddox said. "Academic success is important, but so is character. Be Kind Week reinforces the values of community and respect, helping us create schools where every student feels safe, supported, and valued. We are grateful to our community partners for standing with us and making kindness a priority."

Other partners in Be Kind Week include the city of Hoover, Hoover Public Library, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Hoover City Schools Foundation and Hoover Helps nonprofit."Hoover is more than a city; it’s a community that cares,” Mayor Frank Brocato said. “Teaching kindness isn’t just for kids; it’s a lifelong lesson that shapes who we are and how we treat one another. The city of Hoover is proud to support Be Kind Week and to stand with Hoover City Schools in creating a culture where kindness leads the way."