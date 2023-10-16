City of Hoover reschedules Community Shred Day for Friday, Oct. 20

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day1 A woman carries a box of paper for shredding at Celebrate Hoover Day in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 20, 2022.

The city of Hoover has rescheduled its Community Shred Day for this Friday, Oct. 20, after the last one on Sept. 23 had to be canceled at the last minute when the vendor didn’t show up.

Residents were lined up in vehicles at the Hoover Public Library with boxes of paperwork they wanted to have shred, but the Shred-It company never showed.

This time, the city is partnering with United Ability, a nonprofit whose goal is to empower people with disabilities so they can live full and meaningful lives. United Ability has a shredding program called “Gone For Good” that provides jobs for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The service is being offered to the city of Hoover at no charge, but the workers with Gone For Good will get paid through other means.

Hoover residents who have documents they want shredded can bring them to the Hoover Public Library parking lot on Friday, Oct. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn more about Gone For Good here.