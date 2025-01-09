City of Hoover offices, facilities closed Friday due to winter weather

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service

All city of Hoover offices and facilities will be closed Friday due to expected inclement winter weather, city officials said.

That includes Hoover City Hall, the Hoover Public Library, Hoover Recreation Center, Hoover Public Safety Center, Hoover Senior Center, Aldridge Gardens and Hoover Randle Home and Gardens.

Public safety employees and public works employees will continue working to handle public safety needs.

However, Amwaste garbage collection services will be suspended to ensure the safety of the drivers. No operations will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 11, either due to anticipated unsafe conditions. Amwaste will resume normal operations on Monday, Jan. 13, using the regular route pickup schedule, city officials said.

"We appreciate your understanding as our main priority is to help ensure the safety of the drivers during severe weather events," the city said in a written statement.

Additionally, Jefferson County has closed its courthouses and offices Friday, including the Jefferson County Department of Revenue satellite office in the Hoover Court shopping center.

Jesslan Wilson, assistant county manager for Shelby County, said Thursday afternoon that Shelby County offiicals are evaluating the situation closely, "but at this time our plan is to remain open." Updates regarding Shelby County office closures will be posted on the county's website as soon as any announcements are made, she said.

The National Weather Service is predicting an elevated risk for ice on the roads for about half of Jefferson and Shelby counties, causing hazardous travel conditions on bridges, overpasses and untreated or secondary roads, and possibly resulting in power outages.