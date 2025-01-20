City of Hoover offices closed Monday, Jan. 21, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Offices for the city of Hoover will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including at Hoover City Hall and the Hoover Public Safety Center.

Other public facilities that will be closed include Hoover City Schools, the Hoover Public Library, Hoover Senior Center, Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and Jefferson County Department of Revenue satellite office in the Hoover Court shopping center. The Hoover Recreation Center will be open with modified hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aldridge Gardens will be open Monday, but the offices there will be closed.

Garbage in Hoover will be picked up by Amwaste on its regular Monday schedule.

The Hoover City Council has moved its second action meeting of the month to Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. See the agenda for that meeting here.