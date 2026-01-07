City of Hoover offers options for live Christmas tree disposal

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Christmas trees are piled up in the parking lot below the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, as part of an Alabama Power program to use recycled Christmas trees as fish habitats in lakes.

If you still haven’t taken down your live Christmas tree or it’s sitting out in the yard somewhere, the city of Hoover has more than one option for you to dispose of it.

The city for years has participated in an Alabama Power program to recycle live Christmas trees for use as a fish habitat in Alabama lakes. People interested in that project can take their tree to the parking lot below the Hoover Public Library at 301 Municipal Lane, near the intersection of Municipal Lane and Municipal Drive. Trees will be accepted there through the end of January. For more information about that program, visit here.

Another option is to place your live Christmas tree on the curb beside your house for pickup on the first regularly scheduled trash pickup of the week. You also would need to request a “bulky item pickup” through the My Hoover Connect app or by emailing myhooverconnect@hooveralabama.gov or calling 205-739-7311.

Trees picked up curbside will not be used in the Alabama Power program.