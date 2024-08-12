City making progress on stormwater pipe replacement projects

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers with Cherry Brothers Contractors have been busy replacing a deteriorated metal stormwater pipe under Charlotte Drive in Hoover, Alabama. Here, work is nearing completion on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The city of Hoover is making progress on several stormwater pipe replacement projects across the city.

A $66,015 project to replace a stormwater pipe underneath Cornwall Drive in the Green Valley community is almost finished, said Justin Marlin, a civil engineer and project manager with the city. The road was closed July 16th and reopened last week. All the new structures were put in place by Avery Landscaping, and work to restore sod in the vicinity will be done soon, he said.

A second project in Green Valley on Charlotte Drive also is nearing completion, Marlin said. There, workers with Cherry Brothers Contracting already have replaced another metal stormwater pipe that had deteriorated and filled in a sinkhole that had developed beside the road.

“There was a sinkhole you could drive a car into,” said Lee Hagler, whose property includes the stormwater easement where the sinkhole had formed about a year ago. He and a neighbor covered up the sinkhole with plywood and put up cones, but kids were riding over the plywood with bicycles, Hagler said.

When workers started trying to hook up the new concrete pipe that was replacing corrugated metal pipe, they discovered that adjacent underground pipes also had deteriorated and needed to be replaced, Hagler said. They installed about 100 feet more of pipe, which will add $25,290 to the original $55,200 cost of the job, Marlin said. There still is some final pavement and sod work to be done, but Charlotte Drive, which has been closed to through traffic since July 22, should be able to reopen later this week, Marlin said.

Hagler said the workers with Cherry Brothers have been great and he’s thankful to get the sinkhole filled in and work done. However, he’s still a little concerned about whether pipes on adjacent properties are sufficient to handle the amount of stormwater coming through their neighborhood, he said. One of his neighbors behind him has a lawsuit against the city because of stormwater damage to her home, he said.

A third project to replace a stormwater pipe under Quail Run Drive off Alabama 119 got underway last week, Marlin said. That $60,815 job is being done by Avery Landscaping and should take about three weeks, he said.

A fourth project will replace two stormwater pipes in the 1400 block of Al Seier Road, which is between Interstate 459 and The Preserve. That $92,825 project, being done by Cherry Brothers, is expected to start Sept. 9 and take about six weeks, Marlin said.

The final one in this batch of projects — another pipe replacement job — will be in the 2300 block of Savoy Street in Bluff Park. The city is accepting bids for that job this week, Marlin said.