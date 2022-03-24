City gears up for 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Kids ride a carnival ride at the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park last April.

The city of Hoover’s 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day is slated for Saturday, April 30, at Veterans Park.

The entire city and general public are invited to participate in a four-hour event that includes a variety of activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day begins with a ceremony to acknowledge veterans whose family members or friends have purchased brick pavers in their honor. The pavers are to be put in the Veterans Plaza at Veterans Park to commemorate their service. The dedication ceremony will be at the main stage in the grassy area of the park along Valleydale Road to allow people to spread out, said Brittany Callaway, the events coordinator for the city.

The Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club will put on a car show that starts at 10:30 a.m. — a little earlier than the rest of the celebration — and lasts until 2:30 p.m. Last year’s car show attracted 278 vehicles. The club plans to have its awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

The city will once again have live entertainment on the main stage provided by select individuals and groups in the community. The list of performers still was being developed at press time, but the entertainment typically includes singers, other musicians, dancers and other types of demonstrations, such as martial arts.

There also will be a kids zone with carnival rides, inflatables, games and other activities, and the event frequently includes pony rides and a small petting zoo.

Food trucks are scheduled to be present, and the city plans to bring back its popular 10-foot-wide apple pie if the Shelby County Health Department gives approval, Callaway said. The giant pie was not served last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers did hand out free individually wrapped ice pops.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is set to have its usual business exhibition tent, and the Hoover police and fire departments plan to display their specialty equipment and teams.

Shred-It will provide free document shredding in the parking lot at Spain Park High School, and the city will provide free shuttles to and from the park.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place Sunday, May 1, from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

2022 Celebrate Hoover Day

WHERE: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: Free admission