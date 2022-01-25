City dedicates Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220125_Fire_Station11_2 People arrive for the dedication ceremony for Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220125_Fire_Station11_17 Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley cuts the ribbon at the dedication ceremony for Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He is joined, at left, by Hoover City Council President John Lyda and, at right, by Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220125_Fire_Station11_18 Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley cuts the ribbon at the dedication ceremony for Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. City leaders today dedicated the Hoover Fire Department’s 11th fire station, which opened in December in the Trace Crossings community.

Station No. 11 is at 4000 Langston Ford Drive, just off Stadium Trace Parkway near the Lake Wilborn and Abingdon sectors of Trace Crossings.

The almost 9,000-square-foot station will serve about 7.2 square miles that includes areas along Alabama 150 east of Interstate 459 and west of Hoover Toyota, all the way down to the Helena city limits, Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley said. That includes all of Trace Crossings, the new Blackridge community and the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Bentley said.

The new station cuts in half a 14.6-square-mile territory previously covered by Station No. 6 near Deer Valley and will help the Fire Department reduce response times to more quickly serve the community, he said.

The Fire Department is staffing the station with 18 firefighters and paramedics each day, basing six people there on each of three shifts, including a district captain who also will oversee Station No. 5 in Bluff Park, Station No. 6 in Deer Valley and Station No. 10 in Ross Bridge, Bentley said.

There is a ladder truck there, a medical transport unit, a reserve rescue unit and the district captain’s truck, he said.

The Fire Department expects to have a brand new rescue unit arrive at Station No. 11 in August and a brand new $1 million ladder truck arrive there in November, in addition to a new ladder truck for Station No. 7 in Inverness, Bentley said.

The new station, new manpower added in recent years and new vehicles are a reflection of the commitment of the mayor and City Council to provide strong public safety for the residents and visitors of Hoover, the chief said.

Bentley and Mayor Frank Brocato also expressed strong appreciation to Signature Homes, which built and paid for the new fire station to honor commitments made by landowners when the property was annexed decades ago. The agreement was to provide land for a fire station and build the station to serve all the new homes being built.

Signature Homes has been a great partner in the project, Bentley and Brocato said.

The station cost Signature Homes about $3 million to build but probably would have cost the city about $4 million to $4.5 million in today’s cost environment if it had been built by a general contractor, Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher said.

Signature Homes has built thousands of houses in Hoover and numerous amenity buildings such as pool houses and clubhouses, but this was the first time Signature Homes has built a fire station, Belcher said. He’s thankful for the level of service the Fire Department gives to the community, and his company is honored and privileged to be able to build the station, he said.

The station has three drive-through bays, kitchen, dining area, sleeping quarters and workout room. The city of Hoover invested about $300,000 for furnishings and a generator for the station, but everything else was provided by Signature Homes, Bentley said.

Bentley and Brocato also thanked residents from nearby communities for investing back into the Fire Department and showing support for firefighters and paramedics at Station No. 11. Resident Betty Daigle arranged for firefighters there to get about $2,000 in gift cards from the Abingdon community, and other neighbors from Lake Wilborn raised money to buy the firefighters some grills.

“I think the citizens realized the best way to a firefighter’s heart is through their belly,” Bentley joked. “We can’t say enough about how you’ve welcomed us into the community and all you do for us.”

The Fire Department held the groundbreaking for Fire Station No. 11 in December 2019 and originally hoped to have it ready to open in early 2021.

“This project took a little longer than we had hoped, but … we’re here. It’s finalized, and it is a beautiful facility,” Bentley said. “This fire station is going to serve our community for years to come.”

The mayor, who retired from the Hoover Fire Department after 42 years with the department and who served as the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal, said the city of Hoover was born out of a volunteer Fire Department. But he and others who were with the department in its early days never imagined it would grow like it has to the point where it has 11 fire stations and 176 sworn personnel.

But the Fire Department has grown like it has because residents and former mayors and council members have put a priority on public safety, Brocato said.

“That’s always been extremely important, and I’m so thankful that we continue to have that type of mentality in our city,” he said.

The mayor also thanked former fire chiefs and Bentley for helping build the department into what he said is one of the most respected fire departments in the state. The Hoover Fire Department in 2017 became one of only a dozen or so fire departments in Alabama with a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office, and it is the only municipal department in the state with a Class 1 rating that is accredited by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Bentley said.

Bentley said he will never claim that Hoover has the best fire department in the state, “but you’ll always hear me say we hope to be the best fire department we can be.”