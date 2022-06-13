City Council seeks applicants for Hoover Arts Council

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival09 Karen and David Moses check out glasswork by Cara Adams at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Hoover City Council is seeking applicants for the Hoover Arts Council.

The council works to promote and advance arts programs and initiatives in the city and meets the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. The council currently is very involved in working to bring a performing arts center to the city.

Letters of interest and resumes for the Arts Council will be accepted at the Hoover city clerk’s office through 5 p.m. today — Monday, June 13. The letters of interest may be hand-delivered to the office on the third floor of Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane or emailed to cityclerk@hooveralabama.gov.

For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 205-444-7500.