City closing schedule for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving holidays

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The welcome sign to the Hoover Public Library.

Hoover, county and state offices will close for both the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays in 2019, but some public buildings will have different holiday hours. Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28.

Here is this year’s operating schedule for the two holidays:

HOOVER

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed for Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.

► Hoover Public Library: Closed for Veterans Day; closing early at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Nov. 28-29, for Thanksgiving

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open regular hours (5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) on Veterans Day; closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

► Aldridge Gardens: Open normal winter hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Veterans Day; closed Thanksgiving Day.

► Hoover City Schools: Closed for Veterans Day and Monday through Friday, Nov. 25-29, for Thanksgiving.

► Garbage: Normal pickup on Veterans Day; for Thanksgiving week, garbage normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday, and garbage normally picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday.

OTHER CLOSINGS

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29, for Thanksgiving.

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29, for Thanksgiving.

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center: Closed for Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, for Thanksgiving