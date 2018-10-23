City closing schedule for upcoming Veterans Day, Thanksgiving holidays

× Expand Photo by Metro Creative. Hoover City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hoover city offices will close for both the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays in 2018, but some public buildings will have different holiday hours.

Here is this year’s operating schedule for the two holidays:

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day, which is Sunday, Nov. 11, and closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23, for Thanksgiving.

► Hoover Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday, Nov. 11-12, for Veterans Day; closing early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and all day Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23, for Thanksgiving; closing early at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, for the city Christmas tree lighting.

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open regular hours (1-6 p.m.) on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, and regular hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) on Monday, Nov. 12; closed Thursday, Nov. 22, for Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

► Aldridge Gardens: Open normal winter hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11; closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22.

► Hoover City Schools: Closed Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day and Monday-Friday, Nov. 19-23, for Thanksgiving.

► Garbage: For Thanksgiving week, garbage normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday, and garbage normally picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday.

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Monday,Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23, for Thanksgiving.

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23, for Thanksgiving.

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center: Closed Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23,for Thanksgiving.