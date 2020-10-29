City closing schedule for upcoming November holidays

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Several offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor Veterans Day.

City, county and state offices will close for both the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays in 2020, but some public buildings will have different holiday hours. Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26.

Here is this year’s operating schedule for the two holidays:

HOOVER

Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed for Veterans Day and Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.

Hoover Public Library: Closed for Veterans Day and Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.

Hoover Recreation Center: Open regular hours (5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) on Veterans Day; closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Aldridge Gardens: Open normal winter hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Veterans Day; closed Thanksgiving Day.

Hoover Senior Center: Closed for Veterans Day and Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.

Hoover City Schools: Closed for Veterans Day; E-learning days planned on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24; closed Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 25-27, for Thanksgiving.

Garbage: Normal pickup on Veterans Day; for Thanksgiving week, garbage normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday, and garbage normally picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday.

OTHER CLOSINGS