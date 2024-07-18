City closes part of road in Green Valley for stormwater pipe replacement

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A portion of Cornwall Road in the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, is closed for replacement of a stormwater pipe on Thursday, July 18, 2024. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A portion of Cornwall Road in the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, is closed for replacement of a stormwater pipe on Thursday, July 18, 2024. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers are digging out an old corrugated metal stormwater pipe under Cornwall Road in the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, to replace it with a concrete pipe on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Prev Next

The city of Hoover this week temporarily closed a section of Cornwall Road in the Green Valley community to replace a damaged stormwater pipe.

The road closure is near the intersection of Cornwall Road and Cornwall Drive and is expected to last roughly three weeks, depending on the weather, city officials said.

Detour signs will remain in place during construction.