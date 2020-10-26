Hoover cancels Treat Night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

× Expand Photo by Patty Bradley Hoover Hayride 2015 (22) An estimated 10,000 people showed up for the seventh annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park in Hoover, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.

The Hoover Treat Night that was planned to take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this Thursday as an alternative to the annual Hoover Hayride & Family Night has been canceled.

Hoover Events Coordinator Erin Colbaugh said that although many precautions were planned to ensure the safety of participants and attendees, the event had to be canceled due to continually evolving recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specifically related to holiday celebrations.

The idea was to have a place for costumed kids to come to receive treats, like they have in past years at the Hoover Hayride & Family Night, but there were not going to be any hayrides or carnival rides as in years past.

The plan was to have children enter the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium concourse on the first base side and walk through the concourse all the way to the third base side to exit, collecting treats along the way. Businesses and organizations organized by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce were supposed to give out the treats.

“We are saddened that we will not be able to gather at this time, but are already planning for the return of the Hoover Hayride & Family Night in 2021,” Colbaugh said in a news release. “We hope Hoover residents can find safe, alternative ways to enjoy this time.”