Church on the Bluff to host Lights on the Bluff Dec. 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff

Church on the Bluff will hold its annual Lights on the Bluff holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m. on the church grounds at 2211 McGwier Drive in Bluff Park.

The free event is open to families across the Bluff Park community and surrounding areas and includes live music, games, ornament making, a photo booth and a hayride tour of neighborhood Christmas lights. Hot dogs, popcorn and cupcakes will be served.

“Lights on the Bluff is one of our favorite ways to serve and celebrate with our community,” said Tony Barber, pastor of Church on the Bluff. “Everyone is welcome to join us for a fun evening as we celebrate the joy of the Christmas season together.”

Admission and all activities are free.

For more information, visit churchonthebluff.org or find Church on the Bluff on Facebook and Instagram.