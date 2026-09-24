Church on the Bluff honors Pastor Tony Barber for 20 years of leadership

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff Church on the Bluff Pastor Tony Barber is presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Kay Ivey by Minister of Music Duane Terpo.

Church on the Bluff celebrated Pastor Tony Barber's 20th anniversary of leadership with a special service and program Sept. 13.

Congregants and friends gathered for a morning worship service followed by an anniversary program and fellowship luncheon honoring Barber's two decades of ministry at the Hoover church.

During the program, Barber received a special presentation from the Birmingham Metro Baptist Association as well as letters of recognition from Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and Gov. Kay Ivey.

"Pastor Tony has been a cornerstone of our church family for twenty years," said Duane Terpo, minister of music at Church on the Bluff. "His heart for ministry, unwavering faith and deep commitment to serving others have left an indelible mark on all of us."

During his 20 years at Church on the Bluff, Barber has led community initiatives and provided spiritual guidance to families in the congregation. His wife, Angie Barber, also serves the church through its children's ministry.

Following the anniversary program, church members and guests gathered for a luncheon in the fellowship hall, where attendees shared stories and congratulated Barber on the milestone.