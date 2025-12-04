‘Christmas in Killarney’ to bring Irish holiday traditions to Hoover Library Theatre Dec. 9-10

× Expand This holiday show combines traditional Irish dancing with classic Christmas tunes.

Hoover Library Theatre will host “Christmas in Killarney” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 9-10, with performances at 7 p.m. each night.

The production combines traditional Irish dancing with familiar Christmas music and is set in the old village of Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s. The show highlights how iconic holiday traditions are celebrated “the Irish way,” featuring energetic choreography and live music.

Created by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and touring Irish musician Chris Smith, the program showcases dancers leaping and tapping through seasonal favorites.

Tickets are $40. Both shows are sold out, but waiting lists are available by calling 205-444-7888.

More information is available at thelibrarytheatre.com.