Christ the King church holds 3rd arts festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christ the King Lutheran Church. People visit booths at a fall arts festival at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hoover.

The third annual Fall Arts Festival at Christ the King Lutheran Church is scheduled for Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival aims to showcase local artisans of original handmade works and support a local nonprofit.

The number of artists participating has grown yearly, and organizers said they plan for more than 50 artists to participate this year. The festival will also feature a booth with handmade crafts made by children and youth from the church.

“We are so excited about the festival this year,” said Susan Dearing, director of youth education at the church. “There will be a Children’s FunZone, including balloon twisting and face painting, bouncy houses, craft-making, local musicians, food trucks and a silent auction.”

This year’s benefactor is Built For The Wild, a local nonprofit dedicated to building and inspiring students to develop and strengthen their faith and life skills. All proceeds will go directly to Built For The Wild.

“This foundation and its founder, Ryan Allen, has been a moving force in local neighborhoods, schools and churches, providing underserved youth unique opportunities through camps, field events, workshops and conferences,” Dearing said.

Youth at the church chose Built For The Wild as this year’s recipient to help offset conference costs and allow for scholarships for students who otherwise would not be able to attend the upcoming 2024 conference in Birmingham.

Christ The King Lutheran Church is at 611 Riverchase Parkway W.