Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits at Riverchase

× Expand Submitted Kiwanis Club of Hoover-Metro Charity Golf Classic

The Kiwanis Club of Hoover-Metro will host its Charity Golf Classic on Monday, April 13, at Riverchase Country Club.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament will feature a four-person scramble format across 18 holes.

Proceeds will benefit SafeHouse of Shelby County, Maranathan Academy, Vineyard Family Services and Restoration Academy.

Participants will receive a gift bag, and complimentary drinks will be available. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

The cost is $225 per player, which includes lunch, green fees and cart fees. Mulligans and sandies will be available for $5 each. For more information, contact tournament chairman Dale Boehm at 205-529-5668 or daleboehm54@gmail.com.