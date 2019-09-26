Chamber tournament changes name, month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Stone, center, and Kathleen Spencer, the chairwoman of the chamber’s 2018 golf tournament, with one of the winners of the first flight of the 2018 tournament at the Riverchase Country Club.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce this year moved its annual golf tournament from summer to fall and gave it a new name.

In the past, the tournament has been held in August, but this year it is scheduled for Oct. 28, which should be cooler, chamber Executive Director April Stone said. It now will be called the Links Fore Scholars tournament.

All of the money raised from the event will go to the chamber’s scholarship program, Stone said. The chamber this year awarded four $4,000 scholarships to seniors at Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

The tournament will be at Inverness Country Club, with one flight of teams teeing off at different holes across the course at 8 a.m. and a second flight teeing off at 1 p.m.

The cost to play is $200 per person or a discounted price of $700 for a team of four people. That cost includes green fees, cart, two drink tickets per person, snacks, breakfast and lunch, or lunch and an evening reception, Stone said. Players also can buy a “power pack” with two mulligans, two raffle tickets and one putting contest ticket for $25.

This year, however, the raffle won’t occur until Nov. 7 and will be conducted on Facebook Live, Stone said.

In addition to the putting contest, there also will be competitions for the longest drive and straightest drive and two hole-in-one challenges.

The tournament will have a four-person scramble format, with all team members teeing off and then each player hitting their next shot from the best location of the four balls until the hole is complete.

The chamber is looking for sponsors for the tournament, with opportunities ranging from $300 to $2,500.

To register to play, go to hooverchamber.org and click on the Links Fore Scholars box. To become a sponsor, call 988-5672. The deadline to register is Oct. 21.