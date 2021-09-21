Chamber to host Links Fore Scholars tournament Oct. 11

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Andy Graffeo squares up to the tee on Hole 1, a par-4 hole, as he participates in the Link Fore Scholars golf tournament in October 2019 at Inverness Country Club.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce plans to host its regular 2021 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament at the Riverchase Country Club on Oct. 11.

The chamber had a spring tournament that drew about 40 people to Topgolf in Birmingham in May, but this fall’s tournament will be the more traditional kind on an 18-hole golf course.

All proceeds beyond expenses will go to the chamber’s scholarship fund, said Toni Herrera-Bast, the chamber’s president and CEO. In May, the chamber gave out $17,000 in scholarships to four students from Hoover, Spain Park and Briarwood Christian high schools.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. It will have a four-person scramble format, with all team members teeing off and then each player hitting their next shot from the best location of the four balls until the hole is complete.

The cost to play is $200 per person or $700 for a team of four players registering together and includes green fees, cart fees and lunch. The chamber also is selling gold sponsorships for $1,000 and silver sponsorships for $800 that include green fees, cart fees and lunch for four players, plus hole sponsorship benefits.

There also will be other sponsorship opportunities ranging from $350 to $1,000. Players can buy a $25 “power pack” that includes two mulligans, two raffle tickets and a putting contest ticket or pay $20 for a book of five raffle tickets.

There will be a hole-in-one contest with a vehicle as the prize, and there also will be a putting contest and contests for the longest and straightest drives, Herrera-Bast said.

“We’re just excited to get back out on the course,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to raise a lot of money so we can give away some great scholarships. Kids are excited to get back in school, and the money makes a big difference. We’re hoping to reinvest in our community.”

To register for the tournament, go to hooverchamber.org. To become a sponsor, call 205-988-5672. The deadline to register is Oct. 4.