Chamber to honor top public safety workers for 2018

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, right, presents Terrance Darling with the 2017 Telecommunicator of the Year award at the Feb. 15, 2018, luncheon.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce plans to honor the city’s public safety workers at the chamber’s monthly luncheon on March 21.

The Hoover Police Department will recognize the 2018 Police Officer of the Year, Corrections Officer of the Year and Telecommunicator of the Year, and the Fire Department will recognize the Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year.

The luncheon is scheduled to be held at the Hoover Country Club at noon, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon usually ends about 1 p.m.

The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members and is payable at the door. Reservations should be made by Tuesday, March 19, on the chamber’s website at business.hooverchamber.org/events or by calling 988-5672.

The March luncheon and gifts for award winners are being sponsored by Hendrick Automotive and Turner Batson Architects.