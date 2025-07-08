Chamber to honor 2025 Freedom Award winner next week

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce next week plans to present its 2025 Freedom Award during the chamber’s monthly luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

The award was started in 2003 with the intention of honoring community role models who support local, state or federal government, promote the ideals of freedom, support the U.S. military and either live or work in Hoover.

Former winners include Art Headley, Bob Mosca, Bill Natter, John O’Malley, A. C. Roper, Robert Lott, Albert Awtrey, Hollis Hayes, Trey Bass, Jack Natter, Dan Mikos, Damon Holditch, Michael Thorin, Mark Davis, Ron Bradstreet, Allen Pate, Bob Cahoon, Ginger Branson, Jim Langley, Peyton Ligon, Roy Brook and last year’s winner, Chris Moulton.

This year’s winner is slated to be honored Thursday, July 17. Networking at the chamber luncheon begins at 11 a.m. The buffet line opens about 11:30, and the program begins at noon.

The luncheon costs $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. Reservations can be made at the chamber website here or by calling 205-988-5672.